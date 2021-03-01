Report of shots fired in North Charleston prompts brief school lockdown

North Charleston Police responded to a report of shots fired on Ashley Phosphate Road near Patriot Boulevard Monday morning. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | March 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 11:16 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A high school in North Charleston went under a soft lockdown while police investigated a report of shots fired.

Dorchester County School District 2 sent an automated call to parents advising of a brief lockdown at Fort Dorchester High School. The school went off of lockdown and resumed normal activities at 10:42 a.m., the message stated.

The lockdown began after North Charleston Police received a report of shots fired near Patriot Boulevard.

North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said officers are investigating in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Patriot Boulevard, but said there was no active shooter.

