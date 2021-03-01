Report: Stranded armed robber throws money into the woods after getaway driver takes off

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Dorchester County armed robbery suspects were arrested after their getaway driver left them at the crime scene leading one of the suspects to throw money into some nearby woods, according to investigators.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Rashard Kenneth Lee Graham of North Charleston who is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Also arrested was 35-year-old Rodney Damon Harrison also of North Charleston. Harrison is charged with armed robbery.
It happened late Sunday night at the Carter’s Fast Stop on 1830 Highway 61 in the Givhans area.
An employee said that a man had followed her behind the counter, pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. After the suspect had taken money from the cash register he ordered the victim on the ground while he pointed the gun at her head and left the business, the victim said.
The employee also reported that another man was outside the store during the robbery.
However, investigators say the suspects were left stranded as their female getaway driver had taken off; she was later located by Colleton County deputies in their jurisdiction.
One of the first responding deputies reported that three quarters of a mile from the store on Highway 61 he saw a man who fit the description of one of the suspects walking towards the county line.
The deputy said after he drew his weapon and gave orders to the suspect, identified as Graham, to put his hands up and get on the ground, the man took a few steps away from the deputy and appeared to be thinking about running.
Instead of running, authorities said the man leaned into some bushes and appeared to throw money into the bushes. Other responding deputies also observed money in the nearby woods and a bundle of money next to the suspect.
Graham told the deputies that he was trying to get back to his car. In addition to the money found in the woods, authorities who were processing him in the jail found more than $1200 in his underwear.
The second suspect, identified as Harrison, was located by a K-9 who found him in a ditch in some woods on Highway 61.
A report states the K-9 held the suspect by his right leg as he was ordered to approach the deputies. EMS was called to assess Harrison’s injuries, and he was also transported to Summerville Medical Center.
