SC reports more than 740 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases Monday, a drop of more than 450 from Sunday’s report.
DHEC reported 740 new confirmed and 113 new probable cases; and 14 confirmed and three probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 444,991 confirmed cases, 72,985 probable cases, 7,592 confirmed deaths and 970 probable deaths.
Monday’s report tallied the results of 25,197 individual test results with a positive rate of 4.1%.
