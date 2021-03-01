SC veterans call on state lawmakers to pass medical cannabis law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of South Carolina veterans held a news conference Monday morning to call on the state’s General Assembly to pass a law allowing patients to access medical cannabis.
The veterans want lawmakers to pass the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act which was introduced earlier this year in both the South Carolina House and Senate. The law, if passed, would allow patients with debilitating medical conditions and a doctor’s certification to access medical cannabis from regulated facilities.
South Carolina is one of 14 states without comprehensive medical cannabis laws, according to a release from Compassionate South Carolina Health, a statewide coalition of patients, families and advocates working to establish a comprehensive medical cannabis program in the state.
Former talk show host and Navy and Marine Corps Veteran Montel Williams also spoke at the virtual news conference. Williams, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, is an advocate for medical cannabis.
