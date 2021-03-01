SCDOT project underway to re-stripe IOP bike lanes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As work continues to improve the Isle of Palms Connector bike and pedestrian lanes, the Town of Mount Pleasant is meeting to discuss the project’s impact on emergency services.
The project on the IOP Connector is focusing on expanding the existing pedestrian lane from 4 feet to 5 feet and installing a separate 4 foot, 5 inch bicycle lane. In addition to that, there will also be a 3 foot, 6 inch buffer between the bike lane and the vehicle lane.
As of Monday, crews are in the process of removing the existing median lines on the connector. Plans from the South Carolina Department of Transportation include reducing the center median from 10 feet to 4 feet.
Many nearby residents have expressed concerns over these changes impacting the space available for emergency vehicles.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation wrote a letter to the Isle of Palms saying that while the median will be reduced by a total of 6 feet, the shoulders are being expanded to 13 feet in width.
SCDOT also said that they are willing to coordinate traffic incident management training with staff from IOP, Mount Pleasant, and state agencies to better enhance planning efforts for EMS.
The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Transportation Committee says they are meeting Monday to discuss how EMS vehicles can access the connector during an emergency situation. The town administrator says they believe they will be able to do so with the new changes.
Agendas show Mount Pleasant’s Transportation Committee meeting starts at 12:45 p.m. Monday.
SCDOT plans for the re-striping project to be finished in mid-March, but they say it is weather dependent.
