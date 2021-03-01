Victim identified in fatal Beaufort Co. shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting that wounded two others on Lady’s Island.
Adam Saeed, 23, of Roswell, Ga. was found dead after a shooting that wounded two others, the BCSO says.
Deputies say they responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims at a home on Stevic Court on Lady’s Island at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Saeed reportedly died from multiple gunshot wounds and deputies say they found him dead at the scene.
The BCSO says investigators and their Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to interview witnesses and process for forensic evidence.
Two other adults were wounded in the shooting and the BCSO says one was treated and released, while the other remains hospitalized.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office says that a forensic autopsy of Saeed is scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The shooting death of Adam Saeed is under investigation and the BCSO asks anyone who has information to contact Cpl. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
