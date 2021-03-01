What’s Driving You Crazy: Summerville residents question delay on Maple Street project

“Residents in the area have got some concerns,” Summerville councilman Aaron Brown said. “Coming into Summerville going west is beautiful, it’s lighted, it’s got beautiful sidewalks, landscaped. And then when you get up there by the Brownswood subdivision, it’s run down, got potholes...perception to some of the people in the area that is that the low income people are being left out. And so we don’t want that.”