Charleston Police searching for 15-year-old missing since Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing by her mother.
Police say Ja-nye Unique Jenkins was last seen Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. by her mother at their Logan Street home.
At the time she left the home, police say she was wearing pajamas with blue and white Jordan tennis shows.
Police says she is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair that she often wears in a bun or bonnet.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.