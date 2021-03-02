Chick-fil-a giving away $5 Million in grants for Charleston nonprofits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Chick-fil-a says they will be giving away $5 million to black-led nonprofits and organizations serving communities of color.
The fast food giant says organizations in the Charleston area have the chance to apply for their share of a $5 million pot dedicated to helping under-represented communities.
The grants are called the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards and they range from $50,000 to $350,000. The goal is for Chick-fil-a to help organizations that are making an impact in the areas of hunger, homelessness and education.
Since 2015, the company says they have awarded $155,000 in the Charleston area.
Chick-fil-a says the True Inspiration Awards were created to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service.
