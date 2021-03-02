Commissioners accuse former S.C. agency director of mishandling sexual harassment matter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since firing the agency’s state director, the commission of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs publicly addressed their decision on Monday.
During a meeting that was only accessible to the public through an audio stream, DDSN Commissioner Stephanie Rawlinson read a letter that is expected to be sent to former state director Mary Poole.
“The majority of the commission lost confidence in your judgment to handle important matters,” the letter noted in part, adding that “specifically, the majority of the commission was concerned about the manner in which you handled an executive-level employment matter related to sexual harassment. [The] majority of the commission believed that you mishandled the matter and lost confidence in your ability to continue to lead the department.”
Additional details regarding the matter in question were not announced during the meeting.
All commissioners voted in favor of the letter, except for Commission Chair Gary Lemel, who abstained. Lemel is one of two commissioners expected to sign the letter, with the other being Barry Malphrus, whose district includes DDSN’s Coastal Regional Center in Summerville.
Shortly after being fired by the DDSN Commission in February, Poole told Live 5 News that she did nothing wrong and wrote in a statement that she “was not given an opportunity to discuss their concerns that led to this decision.”
Poole did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday evening regarding the letter, a signed copy of which has not yet been released.
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners also announced plans to keep Constance Holloway as Poole’s interim replacement and use a company called Find Great People to assist with the search for her permanent replacement.
Invitations for representatives to help with the search are also slated to be sent to the South Carolina House of Representatives, Senate, and Governor’s Office.
Poole is not the only member of DDSN’s executive staff to leave the agency over the last few weeks. Chief Financial Officer W. Chris Clark announced his resignation just a few days after Poole’s firing.
The DDSN Commission implemented a hiring freeze after Poole was terminated that covered the entire agency, but the freeze’s impact on frontline workers was lifted during last Wednesday’s meeting.
At the time, Rawlinson stated that “we did not intend to stop services. We meant to stop some reckless spending, that kind of thing, until we made sure everything was going right.”
DDSN spokesperson Kimberly McLeod subsequently told Live 5 News that “Commissioner Rawlinson did not intend to imply that any financial misconduct has occurred. It is standard for the Commission to perform a thorough evaluation of the agency after a state director leaves in order to identify any potential problems before the next state director comes on board. That includes taking a close look at the agency’s spending.”
