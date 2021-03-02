Deputies arrest man on drug charges after traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man who faces multiple charges.
Darren Matthew Avey is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled substance, littering and an open container violation, deputies said on their Facebook page.
Deputies say an officer patrolling Highway 78 near College Park Road saw Avey commit a traffic violation and conducted a stop.
While waiting for the vehicle to come to a stop, the deputy spotted what appeared to be a plastic bag nearly the size of a baseball get thrown from the driver-side window, the deputy said.
That deputy then asked an assisting deputy to to check the area where the bag landed. The bag recovered contained approximately 29.3 grams of a white, crystal-like substance that field tested presumptive for Methamphetamine.
Deputies found two small plastic bags on the ground outside the area vehicle where Avey was detained, they say.
A report states a green bag contained approximately four dosage units of white, rectangular pills that were identified as Xanax and two dosage units of Adderall. Avey’s vehicle also contained an open can of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, deputies say.
