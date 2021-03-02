Deputies: Man arrested with 5 lbs. of marijuana, nearly $20,000

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man they caught with five pounds of marijuana.
The GCSO says Marquett Drayton, 34, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and resisting arrest.
Deputies say they stopped Drayton when they saw him not wearing his seatbelt while driving a Dodge truck down Gibson Street in Georgetown shortly before 5 p.m.
A smell of marijuana was coming from Drayton’s car when deputies say they pulled him over. Drayton’s response was that he had smoked marijuana earlier, deputies report.
Deputies say Drayton then grabbed a backpack and postal shipping box from the car he was driving and ran. After a short foot chase and an attempt to climb a chain-link fence, authorities say they apprehended Drayton.
Deputies seized the backpack and box which they say contained five pounds, eight ounces of suspected marijuana and $19,814 in recovered cash.
