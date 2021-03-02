Detectives charge man for North Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives have charged a 19-year-old man for a North Charleston murder that happened last year.
Jaylyn Jaequan Green was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Green was already being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on unrelated charges.
His charges stems from a shooting in August of 2020 which took the life of 23-year-old K’Tron White.
Green will face a bond judge on Wednesday.
On Aug. 23, 2020, police responded to Verde Avenue for a shooting and found White who was transported to the hospital where he later died.
