FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, minor flooding possible Wednesday morning!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a cloudy, cooler and much wetter stretch of weather ahead! Early morning showers will move to the south allowing us to dry for most of the day ahead. It will be cloudy and cool with a breeze out of the northeast. Showers will start returning from the south this afternoon and evening as we await an area of low pressure which will bring a very wet stretch of weather from late this evening through Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is possible at times tomorrow morning with rainfall totals of 1-3″ between now and lunch time Wednesday. Minor street flooding is possible around the time of Wednesday morning’s commute. The rain will move out Wednesday afternoon leading to a sunny stretch of weather to round out the work week. A quick moving storm system could bring a few showers on Saturday. We’ll keep you updated!