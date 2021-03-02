FIRST ALERT: Up to 3 inches of rain possible by Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving across the southeast could dump a significant amount of rain over the Lowcountry into Wednesday morning.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day because two computer models are projecting between one and three inches of rain could fall by lunchtime.
Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.
Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said it would be a morning event which will actually begin Tuesday night.
Walsh said the threat of severe thunderstorms or gusty winds are low. Because tides are expected to be below 6 feet, the threat of coastal flooding will also likely be low, Walsh said.
Other computer models don’t predict as much rain, Walsh said. But First Alert Weather Days are designed to give you early warning about potentially disruptive weather, especially when it could effect critical times like morning rush hour.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.