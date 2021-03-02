FIRST ALERT: Wednesday is a First Alert Weather day, heavy rain and minor flooding possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a cloudy, cooler and much wetter stretch of weather ahead! Showers will return to the area from the south this afternoon and evening as we await an area of low pressure which will bring a very wet stretch of weather from late this evening through Wednesday morning. Heavy rain likely tomorrow morning with rainfall totals of 1-3″ between now and lunch time Wednesday. Minor street flooding is possible around the time of Wednesday morning’s commute. The rain will move out Wednesday afternoon leading to a sunny stretch of weather to round out the week with high pressure back in control. A quick moving area of low pressure could bring a few showers on Saturday. We’ll keep you updated!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: WEDNESDAY
CONCERN: Heavy Rain Possible. Rainfall Totals: 1-3″ between Tuesday Night and Wednesday Morning. Very messy Wednesday morning commute. Minor Flooding is Possible.
TODAY: Cloudy and much cooler, showers become more widespread this evening. Steady temperatures in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Morning rain, heavy at times. High 57, Low 44.
THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High 68, Low 45.
FRIDAY: Sunny, cool. High 61, Low 44.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High 61, Low 44.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 39.
