HAPPENING TODAY: McMaster to give update on S.C. COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will provide a Tuesday update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
According to information from the governor’s office, McMaster will be joined by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Services Director Dr. Edward Simmer and S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman.
The briefing will take place March 2 at 10 a.m. in the lobby of the Statehouse.
WMBF News will carry the briefing on air, on our website and news app, and on our Facebook page.
S.C. is currently in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
