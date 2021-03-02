Lowcountry school districts prepare to vaccinate teachers and staff

a partnership with Fetter Health Care Network to assist with the vaccination of employees. With Governor McMaster’s announcement today of the state advancement of vaccine eligibility to Phase 1b on March 8th, we look forward to finalizing the specifics of the plan with Fetter within the next few days to include the date and location of vaccine administration, as well as the type of vaccine to be provided. Every effort is being made to schedule these vaccinations within the next ten days.