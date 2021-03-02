Lower flu cases could cause doctors to performer less flu tests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says flu season was virtually non-existent this year.
This year’s flue season, or lack thereof, has led officials at the Medical University of South Carolina to question how often doctors will test for the virus.
MUSC Professor of Microbiology Michael Schmidt says doctors could be performing less flu tests this season because testing metrics are typically designed based on influenza cases circulating in the area.
Schmidt say people who visit their local hospital with flu-like symptoms might be less likely to given a flu test.
DHEC’s most recent report says there have been a total of 111 influenza-related hospitalizations this flu season in all of South Carolina. This is in comparison to nearly 2,000 reported last year.
Schmidt says now that we are past what is typically peak flu season, he does not see the number of cases going much higher.
This is the lowest number of hospitalizations Schmidt says he could find in DHEC’s records.
Schmidt says this mild flu season is likely because people are wearing masks, social distancing, and washing their hands in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, he says this has drastically minimized the spread of the flu. That said, Schmidt also pointed to the significantly lower number of flu tests given over the last few months.
“It’s medical necessity and laboratory stewardship,” Schmidt says. “Do you want to effectively spend the patient’s insurance money on a test that is likely going to be negative.”
Schmidt says this incredibly mild flu season could also mean next year’s flu season will be relatively mild. He also says it could mean next year’s flu shot could be as effective, if not more effective.
