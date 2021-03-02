Man transported to hospital in serious condition following shooting in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been transported to the hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Moncks Corner on Tuesday.
Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department said the investigation happened at 3:42 p.m. when officers responded to the area of Shannonwood Drive for a shooting.
Officers found the 31-year-old victim seated in his vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
EMS transported the man to Trident Hospital in North Charleston. Police say the condition of the victim is serious. Officers canvassed the area for suspects but did not find anyone.
Authorities said their investigation revealed that the shooting was drug related.
“Marijuana was located in the victim’s possession,” MCPD officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or police at (843) 719-7930.
