McMaster to give update on S.C. COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is set to give an update Tuesday on the state’s COVID vaccine rollout.
McMaster will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. from the Statehouse.
The governor is expected to be joined by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer as well as Education Superintendent Molly Spearman.
The news conference comes a day after DHEC confirmed the state is expected to receive its first shipment of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week. Health officials said Monday that first shipment should contain approximately 41,000 doses.
The state remains in its Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, which include people 65 and older, healthcare first responders and long-term care facility residents and support staff.
The second phase of the rollout, Phase 1B, is expected to include teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, USPS workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and public transit workers.
Health officials have not yet said when people in Phase 1B will become eligible to receive the vaccine, but they have said that is expected to happen in early spring.
