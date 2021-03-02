More than 1M doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been given in South Carolina, according to state health officials.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said on Tuesday afternoon that 1,003,558 Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses have been given so far.
Health officials said it will likely be summer before enough of the population is vaccinated and current public health precautions could be relaxed.
DHEC is reminding the public that until 70 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated, everyone should take the same daily precautions that protect against the virus, even if you have been vaccinated, which include wearing masks, staying six feet away from others and washing your hands often.
Earlier today, Gov. Henry McMaster announced people in the state’s Phase 1B vaccine rollout will be eligible to receive their vaccine starting Monday.
Along with that announcement, he also said Phase 1B was being expanded to include additional people. McMaster said there are about 2.7 million South Carolinians who will be eligible in Phase 1B.
As of Monday, the following people will be able to make appointments to receive the vaccine:
- Anyone aged 55 and up
- People 16 or older with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, including those with the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung disease
- Diabetes (Type 1 or Type 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart disease
- HIV/AIDS
- Solid organ transplant
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability
- Frontline workers with increased occupational risk who are in-person at their place of work and perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure because of their frequent close and ongoing contact with others in the work environment, including:
- School staff (K-12) and daycare workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Law enforcement officers
- People at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact, including:
- Residents and workers in group home settings for the mentally or physically disabled or those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions
- Workers and residents in homeless shelters
- Workers and residents in community training homes
- State and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact
- Correctional and immigration detention facility inmates
- Migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation
- All workers in healthcare and community health settings who have routine, direct patient contact and who were not vaccinated in Phase 1A.
