Proms put on pause for schools in Dorchester District 2

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Prom is being put on pause in Dorchester District Two. On Monday, parents at Summerville High School received written notice saying prom planning was being put on hold.
Karen Radcliffe is the executive director of secondary education for Dorchester District 2 and said they don’t have a crystal ball and don’t know what the pandemic will look like in April.
“Anybody who has attended a high school prom with over 750 kids knows that there is no social distancing going on at a prom,” Radcliffe said. “To err on the side of safety and caution for our students and parents and staff members we thought it would be best to put a pause on prom.”
The plans have not been canceled but they wanted to make sure parents and students knew well in advance before they purchase prom attire, make salon appointments or book limos and photographers.
“I know how important prom is to our students, our families, our community so we don’t make that decision lightly,” Radcliffe said. “We also know that kids and families spend a lot of money on prom. . . it’s a huge expense for a lot of our kids and we don’t want them to go through all those motions and spend all that money with the possibility of us having to cancel that event.”
The written notice sent to parents said in part: “Depending on health conditions moving forward, we will make a determination if a special senior event could be held in May or June.”
Several seniors at Summerville High School are concerned that line in the notice makes it sound like decision makers have already decided to cancel prom and replace it with something else – something decidedly not prom.
Journey Doyle is one of those seniors. She says she feels like she’s in the dark.
“It’s disappointing. We spend so many years looking forward to our senior year especially,” Doyle said. “You’re just waiting to hear something and you’re never hearing anything. I have been looking at dresses. I want a prom so bad. It’s almost like looking for a dress gives you a little bit of hope, but it sucks because you really don’t know.”
Doyle and Madison Boccela both work at Ash and T’s Formals. The store specializes in prom dresses. Boccela says she already purchased her dress.
“I was trying on dresses and I was like ‘I’m going to buy this. This is the one’,” Boccela said. “Even if we don’t have prom, I’m getting this and doing my own thing for prom. It’s my senior year.”
Boccela might be an outlier in the Summerville area. Tracy Davis is the owner of Ash and T’s and says business is down and the number of dresses registered to high school students are almost exclusively outside of the DD2 area.
“I ran the numbers yesterday and we have sold 258 dresses. This time last year we had sold over 700,” Davis said. “There are maybe 40 or 50 registered here locally.”
Davis says she wants the district to reconsider the decision to pause prom planning.
“I don’t give a damn about selling another dress. I really don’t. I care about them getting what they deserve,” Davis said. “Taking away their momentous events without a fight is not something to stand for.”
Another Summerville High School senior, Artie Narr, says he doesn’t understand the logic of the decision since the schools are open and in person and there are no restrictions on athletic events.
“They allowed us football players to be in the locker rooms. I mean, no masks. Football is not exactly a non-contact sport. You can’t really stay six feet apart,” Narr said. “We traded blood, sweat, saliva, everything on the field and we were fine. If we were able to do that we should be able to have a prom.”
For Kaitlyn Perone the potential for the prom to be canceled is a déjà vu moment. She was a senior last year. Her prom got canceled and her graduation ceremony was thrown into flux.
“I feel so bad for them. I went through it,” Perone said. “[They] didn’t get a junior or senior prom. We at least got a junior prom.”
If prom is canceled, Davis says she’s prepared to throw her own private event.
The Charleston County School District says they have not made any plans regarding prom yet. The Berkeley County School District updated a statement on Monday saying they do not anticipate a final decision on prom before March 30.
