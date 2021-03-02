SC reports fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for first time in 9 months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported fewer than 500 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the lowest single-day total since early June.
DHEC reported 496 new confirmed and 96 new probable cases; and 13 confirmed and one probable death.
That brings the totals to 445,523 confirmed cases, 73,300 probable cases, 7,606 confirmed deaths and 970 probable deaths.
Monday’s report tallied the results of 14,821 individual test results with a positive rate of 4.6%.
DHEC data shows the last time the state reported fewer than 500 cases was on June 4, when the total was at 497. The day before that, on June 3, the total new cases were only 428.
To date, the state has performed 5,999,533 COVID-19 tests.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.