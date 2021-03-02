Summerville community center hosting Affordable Care Act sign-up event

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 2, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 8:25 AM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville branch of the Community Resource Center says they will be helping people in need of insurance sign-up for programs provided by the Affordable Car Act.

Community Resource Center organizers say they will be hosting their event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their branch located in Summerville at 116 W. 2nd North Street.

The insurance sign-up event is being held in collaboration with the Nonprofit Palmetto Project.

An appointment is required, but organizers say they can be scheduled by calling 843-530-6473.

COVID-19 social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced, event organizers say.

