Summerville community center hosting Affordable Care Act sign-up event

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville branch of the Community Resource Center says they will be helping people in need of insurance sign-up for programs provided by the Affordable Car Act.
Community Resource Center organizers say they will be hosting their event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their branch located in Summerville at 116 W. 2nd North Street.
The insurance sign-up event is being held in collaboration with the Nonprofit Palmetto Project.
An appointment is required, but organizers say they can be scheduled by calling 843-530-6473.
COVID-19 social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced, event organizers say.
