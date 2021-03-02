Woman arrested after car, foot chase involving stolen SUV in Berkeley County

Woman arrested after car, foot chase involving stolen SUV in Berkeley County
(Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 2, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 3:08 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they have arrested a woman following a car and foot chase that involved a stolen SUV in Berkeley County early Tuesday morning.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Danielle Johnson who is charged with receiving stolen goods and failure to stop for blue lights.

A deputy patrolling Clements Ferry Road in Wando spotted an SUV with no license plate and attempted to conduct a traffic stop with his emergency lights activated.

According to the deputy, the driver turned into a gas station, got back onto Clements Ferry road and did not stop for the deputy at which time a pursuit started.

The sheriff’s office report states when the SUV eventually stopped, the driver fled from the vehicle and was arrested following a foot pursuit with the deputy. The deputy reported that the suspect told him she did not stop for the blue lights because she was afraid.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a license plate of a vehicle that was stolen out of Charleston County.

According to the report, the suspect said she received the license plate from a family member and had it on the vehicle but took it off.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.