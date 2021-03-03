The Citadel’s Brown, Rice Earn All-Southern Conference Honors

Brown and Rice are the first pair of Bulldogs to be recognized by both the coaches and media in the same season since 2008-09, when Cameron Wells (Coaches First Team, Media Second Team) and Demetrius Nelson (Coaches and Media First Team) each earned the honors. Additionally, Brown is the first player from The Citadel selected to either First Team since Zane Najdawi following the 2017-18 campaign and is just the sixth Bulldog in program history selected to the media’s First Team.