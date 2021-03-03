The Citadel’s Brown, Rice Earn All-Southern Conference Honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Hayden Brown and Kaiden Rice have each earned All-Southern Conference honors as announced by the conference office on Wednesday afternoon, with Brown claiming First Team accolades from both the coaches and media voters, while Rice was named to the Second Team by the media and Third Team by the coaches.
Brown and Rice are the first pair of Bulldogs to be recognized by both the coaches and media in the same season since 2008-09, when Cameron Wells (Coaches First Team, Media Second Team) and Demetrius Nelson (Coaches and Media First Team) each earned the honors. Additionally, Brown is the first player from The Citadel selected to either First Team since Zane Najdawi following the 2017-18 campaign and is just the sixth Bulldog in program history selected to the media’s First Team.
One of the most consistent players in the league this season, Brown finished as the league’s regular season leader in both scoring (19.0) and rebounding (10.5) as well as leading the conference with 12 double-doubles, tied for the second-most in a single season in program history alongside Patrick Elmore’s 1989-90 campaign. The redshirt junior scored in double digits in all but two of the games in which he appeared and had a pair of 30-point outings, scoring a career-best 37 against Chattanooga on Jan. 9 and netting 31 vs. Columbia International on Dec. 7.
Against Columbia International, Brown also set the program’s modern-era rebounding record, pulling down 21 boards en route to just the second 30-20 game in program history.
Always a double-double threat, Brown also threatened on several occasions in 2020-21 to record The Citadel’s first-ever triple-double. In four of his double-double performances, Brown also logged at least five assists; despite playing in the post, he finished his season averaging just under three helpers per game.
In one of his top moments of the season, Brown knocked down The Citadel’s first game-winning shot in the final five seconds of a game since 2019 as he drove to the basket for a layup with 1.1 seconds remaining to knock off archrival VMI inside McAlister Field House on Feb. 20.
Rice, one of the most electric shooters in the nation, leads the nation in three-pointers made per game (3.96) among players who have competed in at least 10 games. His 91 total triples also rank second in the nation, trailing only Toledo’s Spencer Littleson (93); those 91 three-pointers put Rice in fifth place on The Citadel’s all-time single-season list in that category.
The only Bulldog to score in double digits in all 23 games this season, Rice has also logged 10 20-point games, seven of which came during SoCon action. At VMI on Jan. 16, Rice dropped a season-high 29 points and finished 7-for-10 from beyond the arc, his best three-point percentage in a single game in 2020-21. Across his 23 games, Rice has knocked down five or more three-pointers eight different times.
In the season opener against Piedmont on Nov. 25, Rice tallied nine three-pointers, tied for the fourth-most in a single game in The Citadel’s history. The senior’s 273 career three-pointers rank third all-time for the Bulldogs.
Brown, Rice and the Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. as the 2021 Ingles SoCon Men’s Basketball Championships Presented by General Shale Brick get underway. The Citadel earned the No. 8 seed in the event and will square off against No. 9 Western Carolina; the winner of Friday’s game will advance to face top seed and regular season champion UNCG on Saturday afternoon at Noon inside the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.
Coaches All-Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Teams
Player of the Year
Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG
Freshman of the Year
Damari Monsanto, G, ETSU
Defensive Player of the Year
Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG
Coach of the Year
Dan Earl, VMI
First team
Hayden Brown, R-Jr., The Citadel
Ledarrius Brewer, R-Jr., ETSU
Isaiah Miller, Sr., UNCG
Malachi Smith, R-So., Chattanooga
Storm Murphy, Sr., Wofford
Second team
Mike Bothwell, Jr., Furman
Noah Gurley, Jr., Furman
Ross Cummings, R-Sr., Mercer
David Jean-Baptiste, R-Sr., Chattanooga
Greg Parham, Sr., VMI
Third team
Kaiden Rice, Sr., The Citadel
Clay Mounce, Sr., Furman
Neftali Alvarez, R-So., Mercer
Jake Stephens, Jr., VMI
Mason Faulkner, R-Sr., Western Carolina
All-freshman team
Damari Monsanto, ETSU
A.J. Staton-McCray, Samford
Trey Bonham, VMI
Sam Godwin, Wofford
Morgan Safford, Wofford
SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA)
Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year
Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG
Freshman of the Year
Damari Monsanto, G, ETSU
Anton Foy Coach of the Year
Dan Earl, VMI
First team
Hayden Brown, R-Jr., The Citadel
Ledarrius Brewer, R-Jr., ETSU
Isaiah Miller, Sr., UNCG
Greg Parham, Sr., VMI
Storm Murphy, Sr., Wofford
Second team
Kaiden Rice, Sr., The Citadel
Mike Bothwell, Jr., Furman
Noah Gurley, Jr., Furman
David Jean-Baptiste, R-Sr., Chattanooga
Malachi Smith, So., Chattanooga
Jake Stephens, Jr., VMI
Third team
Ross Cummings, R-Sr., Mercer
Clay Mounce, Sr., Furman
Mason Faulkner, R-Sr., Western Carolina
Damari Monsanto, Fr., ETSU
Neftali Alvarez, R-So., Mercer
All-freshman team
Damari Monsanto, ETSU
A.J. Staton-McCray, SAM
Trey Bonham, VMI
Max Klesmit, Wofford
Morgan Safford, Wofford