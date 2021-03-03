Constituent board gets updates on new Johns Island elementary school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new elementary school is coming to Johns Island and the St. Johns Constituent District 9 Board of Trustees has a lot of questions about what the school will look like.
On Tuesday, officials with the Charleston County School District answered the District 9 board’s questions and concerns during a meeting.
Many of the questions centered around the school’s potential location and how far students may have to travel to get to the school.
There is a possibility the school will be built on the north side of Johns Island on River Road on a site called the Jordan Tract.
Angela Barnette, the school district’s director of Planning and Real Estate, said a landowner reached out to the district in 2017 to offer a 15-acre parcel for a development area.
The school district is currently in the fourth year of an option process that would allow them to purchase the property.
“The $100,000 in the option process will be applied towards a $250,000 cap for a left turning lane for the school. And that is our only commitment at this point in time,” Barnette said. “It’s mainly for the road improvements. The 15 acres is being deeded to us and the $250,000 is for the left turning lane into the property.”
Board members also shared concerns about potential traffic impacts. District officials say every time they build a new school, they conduct a traffic study.
District officials say they will work on a traffic study for the area. The school itself will accommodate 600 students with some room for growth.
Officials hope to prioritize this project because Johns Island is growing.
“We recommended that it be in the first group of projects. So what that means is if it moves forward as soon as we have the decision on the location, we can begin to design, hopefully this year 2021, and the goal of the first wave projects is between 21 and 24 to be completed,” CCSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy.
The decision to move forward with the first group of projects will come before the Charleston County School Board on March 22.
