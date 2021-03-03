Coroner identifies man killed in car crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says they have identified a man killed in a February car crash.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Giraud Hope, 58, of Charlotte, N.C. died at The Medical University of South Carolina at 5:28 p.m.
O’Neal says Hope’s death was caused by blunt force injuries suffered in a Feb. 27 car crash.
The crash happened on Meeting Street Road and Durant Avenue in North Charleston, and the North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.