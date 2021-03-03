DD2 schedules emergency eLearning days to accommodate vaccination of employees

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester District 2 have scheduled two emergency eLearning vaccination days for next week as school employees begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
On Wednesday afternoon, the district were notified by their health care provider that they can administer the vaccine to school districts employees on Monday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 10.
According to the district, in order to administer the vaccine to employees in the two-day time frame, emergency vaccination eLearning days have been scheduled as follows:
- Monday, March 8th will be an Emergency eLearning Day for middle and high school students, including middle and high school students enrolled in the Virtual Academy. Elementary schools, including elementary students enrolled in the Virtual Academy, will operate on a normal schedule including the Extended Day program
- Wednesday, March 10th will be an Emergency eLearning Day for elementary school students, including elementary students enrolled in the Virtual Academy. As with any Elementary Emergency eLearning Day schedule, the Extended Day program will not operate on March 10th. Middle and high schools, including middle and high school students enrolled in the Virtual Academy, will operate on a normal schedule March 10th
