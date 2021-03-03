Environmental groups, company settle suit involving plastic pellets on Sullivan’s Island beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit between two environmental groups and a company involving plastic pellets that washed up on Sullivan’s Island in the summer of 2019.
Charleston Waterkeeper and the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League blamed Frontier Logistics for the plastic pellets, known as nurdles, that washed up on the beach and filed a suit against the company.
On Wednesday, it was announced that the parties reached a settlement which includes Frontier Logistics paying $1 million over four years to be used for beneficial environmental projects that Charleston Waterkeeper and the Coastal Conservation will choose.
Frontier has also agreed to pay $225,000 in attorney fees. In addition, Frontier will implement measures recommended by a third-party consultant to prevent the release of plastic pellets at the company’s North Charleston facility.
The settlement states that the agreement between the groups and Frontier is no admission of fault or wrongdoing by the company.
Environmental groups claimed the plastic pollution on the beach in 2019 was an ongoing issue and not just a one-time occurrence.
