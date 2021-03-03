FIRST ALERT: Rainy morning coupled with flood warnings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system is moving across the southeast and is causing coastal flood warnings across the Lowcountry Wednesday morning.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day because two computer models are projecting between one and three inches of rain could fall by lunchtime.
Meteorologist Joey Sovine says an area of low pressure will move off the coast of Florida Wednesday morning allowing for drier weather to move into the Lowcountry by Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service says minor coastal flooding is possible Wednesday during the morning high tide and again during the evening high tide. They say light to moderate rainfall during the morning high tide would exacerbate any flooding issues.
Sovine says rain will be heavy at times Wednesday morning with rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches likely. Rain should slow down around noon, and Sovine says the sun might peek out later in the afternoon.
Sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday before a storm system slides south of Charleston early this weekend, Sovine says.
