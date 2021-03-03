FIRST ALERT: Very wet morning expected!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure will move off the coast of Florida this morning allowing for drier weather to move into the Lowcountry this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times this morning with rainfall totals of 1-3″ likely. Showers will come to an end before lunchtime with clouds giving way to peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We’ll cool quickly tonight with a clear sky. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s inland with mid 40s toward the beaches. Sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday before a storm system slides to our south early this weekend bringing a few clouds and a slight chance of rain on Saturday. Morning temperatures may turn cold enough by Sunday to support the development of frost across inland areas. We’ll keep you updated!