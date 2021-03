Military Magnet Academy 71, Estill 53 - Chazmin Bradley scored 23 points as the Eagles improve to 9-3 on the season and punch their ticket to the 1-A state title game for the 2nd year in a row. Kaelin Davis and Rykia Jones each chipped in 14 points in the win. Military Magnet will face Southside Christian on Saturday in Aiken in the state championship game.