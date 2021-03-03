Mechanic shop doubling as night club shut down

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Public Safety, Health and Human Services Committee has revoked the business license for TBL Auto after the State Law Enforcement Division conducted a sting operation and determined the business was doubling as a night club.
A SLED agent testified in front of the committee on Monday saying they received a tip in January that the business was advertising and hosting parties on the weekends. It is located at 4890 Ashley Phosphate Rd in North Charleston. On January 24, two SLED agents were sent into the business during one of the parties. They were able to purchase alcoholic drinks and observed illegal activity, according to testimony.
A search warrant was obtained, and investigators found alcohol, four guns, larges amount of marijuana and at least one scale. While the amount of drugs was not attested to, the SLED agent described it as an amount large enough to distribute. Interviews conducted that night indicated many of the patrons were under the legal drinking age according to SLED.
Dorchester Fire Rescue Chief Ricky Jenkins was called to do an inspection of the building. He testified Monday night to 19 violations inside the building, including improper storage of combustible fuels – specifically gasoline- and blocked exits.
TBL Auto owner ReCarlo Lewis opened the business over the summer and found business to be slow given the pandemic. On Monday, he testified to calling the county to ask if there would be a problem if he hosted private parties at his business. He claims a sheriff’s deputy said it was private property and there would not be a problem.
County staff say Lewis did not have a business license that allowed him to host parties or sell alcohol.
Live 5 News has requested investigation materials from SLED and various county agencies but have not yet heard back. At this time it is unclear if criminal charges have been or will be filed against the business or its owner.
Live 5 has also reached out to Lewis for comment as well.
