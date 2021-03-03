People eligible for Phase 1B wait to register for vaccine appointments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster said that South Carolina was set to move into Phase 1B, but many are still unsure how to register for the vaccine.
As with phase one A, vaccines will be distributed at the local pharmacies, local grocery stores, and local doctors’ offices, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says.
However, DHEC says those that do qualify for phase one B will have to wait until Monday to register.
Most websites, including Walgreens’, Harris Teeter’s and Walmart’s, are not allowing anyone that’s not in phase 1A to register for an appointment.
Charleston-area hospitals are also waiting until Monday to allow Phase 1B patients to register. Both Roper St. Francis and The Medical University of South Carolina both say they will not be taking any new appointments because both hospitals are still working to get COVID-19 vaccines to those in Phase 1A.
Hospital officials say vaccine supply is not keeping up with the demand.
A Roper St. Francis spokesperson says they already have 4,300 on their waiting list for Phase 1A.
Trident Medical Center says they are only vaccinating first responders and health care workers.
While some local pharmacies’ websites do say there are appointments available, they are actually only being held for those in Phase 1A.
