Police arrest 19-year-old in January Tanger Outlet shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a woman for her involvement in a shooting in the parking lot of Tanger Outlet.
India Nicole Summersett, 19, is charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
North Charleston Police officers responded to calls about a shooting on Jan. 8 in the parking area at 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said.
When officers arrived, they say they found a female victim saying she had just been shot in her vehicle. The victim was suffering from gunshot wound to the upper torso and Deckard says she was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Summersett is scheduled to face a bond court judge Thursday morning, Deckard said.
She was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
