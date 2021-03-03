SC reports 583 new COVID-19 cases as state surpasses 6 million total tests given

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest round of tests showed 583 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
DHEC also reported 291 new probable cases; 18 confirmed and 26 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 446,169 confirmed cases, 73,827 probable cases, 7,626 confirmed deaths and 994 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s report tallied the results of 9,277 individual test results with a positive rate of 9.6%, more than double the percent-positive reported Tuesday.
To date, the state has performed 6,016,494 COVID-19 tests.
