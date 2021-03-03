SC Senate to hold 3rd reading on death penalty law

“We have no means to carry out a death sentence in South Carolina, and the murderers know it,” he said in his Jan. 13 speech before the state legislature. “Fourteen states have enacted such a shield law. [South Carolina Department of Corrections] Director Bryan Stirling and I have been asking the General Assembly to fix this for years. Legislation was almost approved on the final day last year. I ask the General Assembly: fix this. Give these grieving families and loved ones the justice and closure they are owed by law.”