Spa shut down after sting operation reveals sexual activity inside

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County spa has lost its business license after a year-long investigation and a sting operation revealed employees provided sexual services to customers.
The Dorchester County Public Safety, Health and Human Services Committee has revoked the business license for Joy Spa on Monday after hearing testimony from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. The spa was located at 908 Bacons Bridge Rd in Dorchester County.
On Monday, Lt. Frank Thompson testified before the committee. He says they began an investigation in February 2020 after a shooting in the building suite next to Joy Spa triggered a building inspection. Dorchester Fire Rescue Chief Ricky Jenkins performed that inspection and reported evidence of what appeared to be someone living in the spa.
Thompson says their investigation found the spa listed on a website designed to help patrons find spas where sexual services are offered. Thompson told the committee Joy Spa had a number of reviews on the website detailing their sexual services going back until at least 2018.
Deputies sent in an undercover officer in an operation to verify the reviews. Thompson says the deputy paid for a 30-minute massage.
“During the course of the massage, the masseuse had finished rubbing his back and told him to flip over and said you’re wearing too much clothes. He was wearing his underwear,” Thompson testified. “Continued massaging him and without asking or him asking for it . . . umm… manual stimulation.”
At that point deputies stopped the operation and held all of the people inside for questioning. Thompson says they found two employees and evidence that they had been living there.
The owner of the spa, Chun Hua Jin, had an interpreter speak for her. They denied the claims saying there has not been any sexual activity. They also said all of the employees have a house to live in.
Live 5 News has requested investigation materials from various county agencies but have not yet heard back. At this time it is unclear if criminal charges have been or will be filed against the business or its owner. The sheriff’s office says any reports or arrests would come from the Department of Homeland Security.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.