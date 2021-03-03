Summerville couple finds $100,000 lotto ticket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville couple says they went in the grocery store for three items, and luckily decided to picked up a lottery ticket.
“We got hamburger, spaghetti sauce and hot wings,” the wife said.
The husband bought the Powerball ticket before leaving the Food Lion #1542 on Central Ave. in Summerville.
At 4 a.m. he says he checked the ticket and woke his wife up to tell her they’d won $100,000.
Powerball says the ticket, a quick pick, matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number (20 - 28 - 33 - 63 - 68 and Powerball 20) drawn on Feb. 13. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay doubled their $50,000 winnings to $100,000.
“It’s surreal,” the wife said. “We bought one ticket and won.”
The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129. Powerball says the odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.79 when the jackpot is $150 million or less.
For selling the claimed ticket, Food Lion #1542 in Summerville received a commission of $1,000.
Powerball says the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $123 million.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.