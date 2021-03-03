T-Mobile expanding Charleston County operations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - T-Mobile is expanding its customer experience center to create more Charleston County jobs. Company officials said the $10.2 million investment in the North Charleston location with create up to 540 new jobs.
T-Mobile Executive Vice President of Customer Care Callie Field said the company is excited to expand the Charleston team.
“T-Mobile is customer obsessed, and we are so excited that the Charleston community will continue to play a huge role in helping us show even more customers our Un-carrier love,” Field said. “We are so excited for what’s to come as we expand our operations and team in Charleston, and we can’t wait to tap into the tremendous talent this area has to offer.”
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said the city is thankful for the job creation.
“The expansion of T-Mobile gives us confidence that North Charleston remains a ripe environment for businesses to flourish,” Summey said. “We applaud the company’s success and are thankful for the capital investment and job creation within our community.”
T-Mobile expanded it’s North Charleston facility by 44,350 square feet in 2020 in order to accommodate the company’s growing customer care team.
“The announcement of T-Mobile demonstrates our investment in supporting and fostering growth within our existing businesses,” Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes said. “Our Business Concierge team was able to expeditiously support T-Mobile’s needs, helping to facilitate this exciting expansion for the City of North Charleston.”
State leaders say the expansion by T-Mobile is a win for the entire state.
“When globally recognized brands like T-Mobile are able to operate in South Carolina and find success, it shows that the Palmetto State is open for business,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. “T-Mobile’s commitment to South Carolina with this latest investment will have an impact in Charleston County and the entire state for years to come.”
Gov. Henry McMaster says the move speaks to South Carolina’s reputation as a place where businesses can grow.
“South Carolina continues to be a place where companies can establish business and prosper, and today’s announcement certainly speaks to that reputation,” McMaster said. “We celebrate T-Mobile’s growth and their decision to expand their footprint within our borders.”
T-Mobile’s North Charleston facility is located at 8571 Rivers Avenue. The company says anyone interested in joining the T-Mobile team should visit the company’s careers page.
