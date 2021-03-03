USC’s Boston, Cooke Pick Up SEC Awards

Boston is on every national player of the year watch list heading into the postseason and is still in contention for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Lisa Leslie Award as well. She has been dominant in SEC games, especially on the glass with double-digit rebounds in 15 of 16 league games this season. Her 12.3 rebounds per SEC game is a new South Carolina record as is her 62 offensive rebounds in league action. Her 25 career double-doubles include 16 in SEC action, including nine this season alone, which is one shy of the school record. Boston’s 3.6 blocked shots per SEC game this season are also a program record, and her 93 career blocks in SEC games is already second in school history. On the season, Boston’s ranks 12th in the nation in blocks per game (2.9), 13th in rebounds per game (11.7) and 19th in offensive rebounds per game (3.9). She averages a double-double overall (13.0 ppg/11.7 rpg), against SEC opponents (13.3 ppg/12.3 rpg) and in the Gamecocks’ 11 games against ranked opponents (13.5 ppg/12.1 rpg).