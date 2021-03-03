Working Wednesdays: Job Impulse is hiring warehouse workers and many others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to work in a variety of industries.
Job Impulse is a full service employment agency specializing in the areas of environmental housekeeping, warehouse, construction, administrative, production, medical, IT, and aerospace.
Job Impulse is currently trying to fill positions for welders, warehouse selectors, picker/packer, heavy equipment operators, assemblers, environmental housekeepers, and others.
To see a full list of jobs, click the link. You may also receive job notification alerts, by texting SUBSCRIBE to 843-823-4253.
Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.
Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.
