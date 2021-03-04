Arizona siblings missing since Oct. could be in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help finding three siblings who have been missing for four months, and who could be in South Carolina.
Officials say Claudia Huerta, 17, Marcos Huerta, 15, and Teraji Dillard, 3, were reported missing from Glendale, Arizona on October 4.
All three children are bi-racial, Black and Hispanic, and have brown hair and eyes. Claudia is 5′6″ tall and 160 pounds; Marcos is 5′11″ tall and 170 pounds and Teraji is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds.
The NCMEC says the siblings may be with an adult male and female and could be in either Phoenix, Arizona or Rock Hill, S.C.
Anyone whos sees any of the siblings or has information on their whereabouts is urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-543-5678) or the Glendale Police Department in Arizona at 1-623-930-300.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.