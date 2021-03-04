Charleston to consider new townhomes for James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Technical Review Committee is expected to review plans for 53 new townhomes on James Island Thursday morning.
The developer, Cross Creek Shopping Center, hopes to build the new homes near 14 Cross Creek Drive, which is just off Folly Road near Maybank Highway. The developers are seeking pre-approval for the project along with the associated roadways and parking.
The project would sit on 4.48 acres of land.
The city’s Technical Review Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Click here to tune in to the meeting.
In 2020, a developer proposed plans to build a senior living center at this location, but this is a completely new project and new developer.
