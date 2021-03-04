The Citadel earns 7-6 win in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Citadel scored the final six runs of the game to erase a five-run deficit and defeat Jacksonville, 7-6, Wednesday evening at John Sessions Stadium.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 7, Jacksonville 6
Records: The Citadel (3-4), Jacksonville (0-8)
Location: Jacksonville, Florida (John Sessions Stadium)
Series: Jacksonville leads 8-2
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs took the early advantage as Travis Lott started the second inning by reaching on a two-base throwing error.
- Jeffery Brown made the Dolphins pay for their mistake as he followed with a RBI single to center field.
- The Dolphins took the lead in the home-half of the inning on a two-run homer off the bat of Ruben Someillan.
- JU added to its lead in the fourth inning after getting RBI singles from Jackson Grabsky and Jesus Pacheco. They added two more runs on a fielder’s choice and a passed ball.
- The Bulldogs got the offense going again in the sixth inning as Tyler Corbitt ripped a double into the right-field corner and took third on a wild pitch.
- Crosby Jones drove in Corbitt with a chopper over the mound for a RBI infield single.
- Logan Taplett drove in Jones with a two-out RBI single to center.
- The Citadel inched back closer in the seventh inning after Travis Lott went the other way with a one-out single down the third-base line. He then hustled to third on Brown’s single to right field.
- Corbitt followed with a sacrifice fly to right field.
- The offense continued in the eighth inning as Noah Mitchell beat out an infield single and scored when Ryan McCarthy homered over the scoreboard in right field.
- Taplett followed with a walk and moved up to second on Tilo Skole’s bunt base hit to the right side.
- After Cam Jensen got down a sacrifice bunt on an 0-2 pitch, Travis Lott delivered a sacrifice fly to left field.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel score the final six runs of the game to complete the comeback. The Bulldogs scored two in the sixth, one in the seventh and three in the eighth.
- It marked the second victory this season when trailing after seven innings.
- The Bulldog bullpen was the difference as the final four pitchers combined to allow just one hit over the final 5.2 innings.
- The group retired 12 in a row before a one-out single in the eighth.
- Chace Cooper struck out two over 1.2 hitless innings.
- Logan Barker needed only five pitches to retire the side in order in the sixth.
- Simon Graf (1-0) picked up the victory after striking out all three hitters he faced in the eighth.
- Gant Starling (2) earned the save after allowing just one hit and striking out one over the final two innings.
- Caleb Speedy made his first career start and limited JU to just one hit over two shutout innings, striking out one.
- The top two spots in the lineup combined to go 5-for-8 with a pair of RBIs. Jeffery Brown went 3-for-5 with a RBI, while Tyler Corbitt finished 2-for-3 with a walk, double and a run driven in.
- Ryan McCarthy tied the game with his first home run of the season.
- The Bulldogs got hits from eight of the nine hitters in the lineup.
Up Next
The Bulldogs return home to take on North Carolina A&T on March 5-7. First pitch for the series opener is set for 5 p.m.