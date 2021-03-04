Cops: Armed robbery thwarted after Vietnam vet stands up to suspects

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a juvenile who attempted an armed robbery on a Vietnam veteran was thwarted after the veteran stood up to the suspect.
It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Constitution Avenue and led to the arrest of a juvenile suspect.
The investigation began when a police officer was flagged down by a concerned citizen about three juveniles walking on Niagra Road with one of them, described as having a red and black jacket, armed with a gun.
The citizen said he did hear a gunshot but did not know if it was from the group of boys.
When the officer got to Constitution Avenue he reported seeing the suspect running away and hearing a 66-year-old man yelling that the boy had just pointed a gun at him. Following a foot pursuit, officers captured the suspect.
The victim said a juvenile had approached him and said,”This is a stickup.”
The victim then told the suspect,” You better get your punk *** from around here. I’m a Vietnam vet. You don’t scare me.”
A police report states it was at this point the officer saw the suspect and another juvenile running from the area.
