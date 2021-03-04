Deputies arrest home invasion suspects accused of brutal killing, stealing victim’s truck

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two home invasion suspects accused of killing a man then stealing his truck at a Georgetown County home.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s office arrested 24-year-old Joshua Dylan Leday of Andrews and 49-year-old Phillip Thomas Powers of Georgetown.
The suspects arrest stems from an investigation on Feb. 10 when deputies responded to a home invasion on Gapway Road near Andrews.
The family members of William Butler, Jr. arrived home from church to find their house had been broken into and Butler “brutally killed,” a report by the sheriff’s office state.
Multiple firearms along with jewelry and other items had been stolen. In addition, the victim’s truck was also stolen from the home.
“The truck was recovered shortly thereafter in the Big Dam Swamp community of Andrews, burned to the frame,” GCSO officials said.
Investigators said they followed up on every lead available and were eventually able to execute search warrants on the homes of Leday and Powers. According to the sheriff’s office, guns and jewelry stolen during the murder, along with other evidence, were recovered from both of the suspects’ homes.
Both Leday and Powers have been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary and grand larceny. Both of the suspects are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
“Our investigative and forensics units have worked tirelessly for the Butler family in the hopes of solving the senseless murder of William Butler,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said. " Their efforts have paid off in seeking justice for those affected and to those responsible for taking an innocent life.”
The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.
