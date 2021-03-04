Deputies investigating after man injured in Beaufort shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Beaufort on Thursday afternoon.
At 2 p.m., deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man who had been shot outside a home on Centerview Drive at Polk Village.
The victim was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Emergency Medical Services. The sheriff’s office said it is believed the suspect responsible fled the area following the shooting.
“There does not appear to be a threat to the general public,” BCSO officials said.
Residents and motorists near Polk Village can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours.
Anyone who has information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office Dispatch at (843) 524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
